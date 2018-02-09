Padmaavat box office collection day 15 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film earns Rs 236 crore

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has ended its second week on a great note at the box office. Since there was no big release last week, Padmaavat remained the first choice for the moviegoers. As per early estimates, the costume drama raked in Rs 5 crore and now stands with the grand total of Rs 236 crore. Since Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man has released today, Padmaavat has faced a huge crunch at the ticket window. The third weekend of Padmaavat will be very crucial as it will give us the clear idea about film’s lifetime business at the box office.

Talking about the film’s milestone, Padmaavat has already the highest grosser of Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In fact, the film has shattered many records in the international markets as well and currently stands with worldwide collections of over Rs 450 crore. Padmaavat is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore while later the makers spent addition Rs 20 crore to convert film’s print into IMAX and 3D formats. (Also Read: Video: Jim Sarbh reveals an interesting story behind his entry scene in Padmaavat)

Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between SLB, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Goliyon Ki Rasleela…. RamLeela and Bajirao Mastani. Apart from the lead cast, the film also stars Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. The film is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions. The makers of the film have already recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office