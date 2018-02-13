Padmaavat box office collection day 19 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film collects Rs 257.05 crore

Despite the release of Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continues its splendid run at the box office. As per the early estimates, the costume drama has raked in approx Rs 3.25 crore yesterday and now stands with the grand total of Rs 257.05 crore. By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to cross Rs 265 crore mark by the end of its third week. The magnum opus has proved to be a dark horse at the box office.

Padmaavat which stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18. The film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers also spent Rs 20 crore, later on, to convert the film’s print into 3D and IMAX formats. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Padmaavat has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. (Also Read: Entertainment Ki Raat: Swara Bhaskar clarifies her open letter saying she is a huge Deepika Padukone fan and just could not bear to see her die!!)

Since Aiyaary is coming this Friday, Padmaavat will further face a screen crunch and will slow down its pace. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between SLB, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Goliyon Ki Rasleela…. RamLeela and Bajirao Mastani. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. But do you think the film will enter the Rs 300 crore club at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment below…