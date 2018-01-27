Padmaavat box office collection day 2 early estimates: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film earns a staggering Rs 56 crore

After opening with decent numbers on its opening day, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmaavat showed humungous jump on its second day at the box office. Taking the complete advantage of Republic Day (January 26), as per the early estimates, the magnum opus has raked in Rs 32 crore. The film now stands with the grand total of Rs 56 crore including the paid previews. Since the film has not released in big cities like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat, these numbers are great. If Padmaavat had a safe release, the collections of the film would have been around Rs 70 crore in two days.

Since the film has received positive reviews from critics and audience, we are expecting Padmaavat to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its extended opening weekend itself. Made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore, the makers later on spent around Rs 20 crore to convert the film in 3D and IMAX formats so that the audience could enjoy this visual extravaganza in an enhanced way. Since there is no big release in the upcoming week, Padmaavat has an open ground of over 12 days to perform at the box office. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat or Anushka Shetty in Bhaagamathie: Which performance impressed you more?)

Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18, Padmaavat features Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Maharaj Rawal Ratan Singh. The film is based on the 16th-century Sufi poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem, Padmaavat. Apart from Hindi, the historical drama is also released in Tamil and Telugu languages. Looking at the current scenario, we are expecting Padmaavat to achieve the milestone of Rs 200 crore at the box office. Do you think the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…