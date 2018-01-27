Padmaavat box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh’s film shows tremendous growth in the international markets

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmaavat is emerging as the box office winner across the globe. After taking the domestic market by a storm, the magnum opus showed humungous growth on its day 2 in the international markets. While in United Kingdom the film raked in Rs 2.34 crore, in Germany it went to earn Rs 52.45 lakhs.

#Padmaavat

UK

Thu £ 115,710

Fri £ 143,642 [some locations yet to be updated]

Total: £ 259,352 [₹ 2.34 cr]@Rentrak#Padmaavat

GERMANY

Thu € 66,364

Fri biz yet to be updated.

Total: € 66,364 [₹ 52.45 lakhs]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2018

Coming to the Australian market, Padmaavat collected whopping Rs 4.65 crore, whereas in New Zealand it did the business of Rs 76.10 lakhs. The most positive point is the growth from Thursday to Friday is huge, which means, the film has found huge acceptance among the international audience. With positive reviews, we are again expecting Padmaavat to see a solid growth on Saturday and Sunday. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 2 early estimates: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film earns a staggering Rs 56 crore)

Padmaavaat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela. The film also features Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Made on the lavish budget of Rs 200 crore including promotion and advertising, the producers have already recovered a good amount chunk through brand partners and selling satellite, streaming rights.. Padmaavat is based on the 16th-century Sufi poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem, Padmaavat. Anyway, have you watched this film in the theaters? Did you like it? Share your reviews with us in the comment section below…