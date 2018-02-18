Padmaavat box office collection day 23: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film collects a massive Rs 530 crore in the worldwide market

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat (formerly titled Padmavati) is continuing its fantastic run at the box office even during its fourth weekend. Not only is the movie raking in the moolah at the domestic market, but the overseas box office as well. In fact, at the end of day 23, Padmaavat has managed to rake in a gross collection of Rs 350 crore in India and Rs 180 crore (gross) in the overseas market. With that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus now has Rs 530 crore in its kitty. As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed to us on Twitter, “#Padmaavat 23 Days worldwide box office: #IND : Nett – Rs 269.50 crore. Gross – Rs 350 crore. Overseas: Gross – Rs 180 crore. Total – Rs 530 crore.”

Padmaavat was one of the most exciting films of 2018 with a huge buzz and anticipation. The film was released in a wide screen space and in several formats (2D, 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil and Telugu). All this paired with the engaging content and stellar act meant that the film got a fantastic opening. The amazing reviews and the tremendous word of mouth publicity helped Padmaavat grow, sustain and rake in a large amount of money at the box office! But obviously, the movie has now slowed down and we expect it to earn around about Rs 550 – 560 crore at the worldwide box office in it lifetime run. (ALSO READ – Padmaavat song Khalibali making video: Here’s how Ranveer Singh trained to give a jaw-dropping performance)

The critics as well the movie going audience are still raving about the movie, but what did you guys think about Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat? Share with us your reviews in the comments section below!