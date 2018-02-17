Padmaavat box office collection day 23: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film refuses to slow down, rakes in Rs 269.50 crore

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat has been unstoppable at the domestic box office. Even after breaking several records, the period film is still continuing to rake in the moolah that to in the fourth week. On day 23, Padmaavat added another Rs 1.75 crore to take it’s overall box office tally to Rs 269.50 crore. But that’s not it! The film has also cut into the business of other films released this week (Black Panther, Aiyaary) and the other movies that spilled over into this week (PadMan). As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed to us on Twitter, “#Padmaavat is in no mood to slow down, despite multiple films [new as well as holdover titles] cutting into the market share. [Week 4] Fri Rs 1.75 crore. Total: Rs 269.50 crore. India biz. Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat released on January 25 after a lot of controversy. The Rajputs and Karni Sena were protesting against the movie and it got so ugly that release of the film was postponed from December 01, 2017. All this happened because a rumour hit the internet that a dream sequence between Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) will be a part of the film. And even after the makers clarified that no such sequence has been shot, the fringe groups kept protesting. In fact, the film was not released, even on January 25, in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat because of the law and order situation. However, the film has finally released in the states a few weeks back.

Padmaavat garnered fantastic reviews from the critics as well as the general public. People were impressed with the fantastic visuals, the stellar perfomances and the engaging plot. Looking at the current trends, Padmaavat should rake in Rs 275 crocr in its lifetime run. Anyway, with the film continuing it’s fantastic run, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.