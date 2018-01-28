Padmaavat box office collection day 3 early estimates: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s film crosses Rs 80 crore mark

After earning humungous collections during Republic Day, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat remained super-strong on its day 3. As per the early estimates, the magnum opus raked in Rs 27 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 83 crore. The film will cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark today at the box office. Despite protests and controversies, the film has managed to attract the audience in the cinema halls due to its great content and top performances. Since there is no big release in the upcoming week, we are expecting Padmaavat to continue its dominance at the box office.

Padmaavat, which features Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and marketing. The makers, later on, spent around Rs 20 crore to convert their film into 3D and IMAX format. Lead actress Deepika seemed to be very happy with the box office performance of the film. “I cannot even begin to express how happy and proud this makes me feel! Thank you for all the love,” Deepika, who has delivered blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Piku, tweeted on Saturday. (Also Read: Padmaavat row: Asha Parekh lashes out at Karni Sena for their violent protest against Shahid – Deepika’s movie)

The magnum opus which is based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Ranveer Singh who received rave reviews for his performance said in a statement, “It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience. I’m grateful and touched that everyone has been so appreciative of my performance.” Looking at the current trend, we are certainly expecting the film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Do you think the same? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…