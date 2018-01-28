Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film takes over the North American market, collects Rs 20.10 crore

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has not only impressed the audience in India, but abroad too. With that, the film is raking in the moolah across the worldwide market. In fact, Padmaavat has taken over the North American box office and earned in excess of Rs 20 crore ($3 million) in three days, which is fantastic to say the least. With the film expected to see an upward trend on Sunday, it can surely become the highest opening weekend grosser for a Hindi film at the North American box office. As trade analyst and industry tracker, Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “#Padmaavat crosses $3 Million at the #NorthAmerican BO. On it’s way to become All-time No.1 Weekend Opener for a Hindi movie in #NorthAmerica. Thurs – $0.53 M. Fri – $1.13 M. Sat – $1.50 M (Till 10 PM EST). Total – $3.16 M [Rs 20.10 crore]. @deepikapadukone #Ranveer #Shahid.”

All this has obviously been possible courtesy the fantastic pre release buzz, strong content and the decent screen space that Padmaavat garnered at the North American box office. The fact that the film was released in several formats like 2D, 3D, Imax 3D, Telugu and Tamil, helped it attract a larger audience and collect a massive amount. Collecting such a huge sum at the American ticket window, without a holiday, is marvellous to say the least. (ALSO READ – Padmaavat box office collection day 3 early estimates: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s film crosses Rs 80 crore mark)

At other key international market like UAE-GCC, UK and Australia, Padmaavat has performed very well. It is creating new records at the Indian domestic box office too. We wonder how much money the film will make in its lifetime run at the worldwide box office? Anyway, what do you guys think about the film? Share with us your reviews in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.