Padmaavat box office collection day 3: Ranveer Singh’s film continues its phenomenal run in the international markets

Apart from shattering box office records in the domestic market, Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat continues to set new benchmarks at the overseas box office. Till now, the magnum opus raked in Rs 7.04 crore in Australia and 4.82 crore in the markets of United Kingdom and Ireland. These collections totally justify that how Padmaavat has managed to impress the international audience.

#Padmaavat is ROCKING in key international markets… AUSTRALIA

Thu A$ 363,973

Fri A$ 537,530

Sat A$ 462,288

Total: A$ 1,363,791 [₹ 7.04 cr]@Rentrak UK-IRELAND

Thu £ 115,710

Fri £ 184,977

Sat £ 234,841 [some locations yet to be updated]

Total: £ 535,528 [₹ 4.82 cr]@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2018

The magnum opus has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club today in India. Padmaavat is also performing brilliantly at the North American box office from where it has raked over Rs 20 crore. Since there is no big competition around, we are expecting the film to rule the box office. Apart from the lead cast the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Padmaavat is produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18. (Also Read: Padmaavat: Wobbly knees, ice baths and near mental breakdown, Ranveer Singh shares the journey of becoming Khilji)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. The costume drama has already become the biggest opener of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. In fact, in the international markets, the film has taken bigger opening than Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Looking at the current scenario, the film is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club today. But what will be its lifetime business at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comment below…