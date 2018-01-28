Padmaavat box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has been raking in the moolah ever since it hit the screens on January 25. The film has impressed one and all and raked in Rs 83 crore in just three days. Obviously, the Republic Day holiday did benefit the movie and gave it a huge collection, but you cannot discount the content and performances at all. The film is breaking records left, right and centre. And now, according to the latest trade reports, Padmaavat has entered the Rs 1oo crore club even before the evening shows took off on day 4 (Sunday). As trade analyst and industry tracker – Ramesh Bala revealed on Twitter, “Just In: As the evening shows start all over #India, #Padmaavat has crossed the magical Rs 100 crore Nett figure in India. A remarkable achievement in 3 days considering the limited release and all the mayhem. Congrats Dir #SLB, @deepikapadukone , @RanveerOfficial @shahidkapoor.”

With the evening and late night shows still to report, we are sure Padmaavat will have collected Rs 110 – 115 crore by the end of day 4. We had always expected the film to see an upward trend on Sunday (day 4), courtesy the holiday. However, we didn’t expect it to witness such a fantastic growth. All this has been possible courtesy the amazing reviews and the tremendous word of mouth publicity that the film has got. People on social media have been raving about the larger than life canvas, the intense action sequences and killer dialogues in the movie. Anyway, what did you guys think about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Padmaavat: Wobbly knees, ice baths and near mental breakdown, Ranveer Singh shares the journey of becoming Khilji)

Obviously, Padmaavat will see a downward trend from tomorrow (Monday, day 5). But with no big Bollywood film releasing next week, we are sure it will continue to rake in the moolah and extend its record breaking run at the domestic box office. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.