Padmaavat box office collection day 5 early estimates: Ranveer – Deepika’s film races towards Rs 130 crore mark

After enjoying a huge extended opening weekend, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat remained strong on its first Monday at the box office. As per early estimates, the magnum opus raked in Rs 14.25 crore and now stands with the grand total of Rs 128.25 crore. Compare to its first day, the film has seen minimal drop plus the ticket rates in the weekdays are quite less. Looking at the current scenario, the film is expected to earn around Rs 160 crore in its first week.

Made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and marketing. The makers, later on, spent around Rs 20 crore to convert their film into 3D and IMAX format. The magnum opus which is based on 16th-century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Padmavat also stars Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles. Ranveer Singh who received rave reviews for his performance said in a statement, “It is extremely rare and overwhelming to get this kind of love from the audience. I’m grateful and touched that everyone has been so appreciative of my performance.” (Also Read: 21 box office records made by Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone – Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat in just 4 days!)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. The costume drama has already become the biggest opener of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. In fact, in the international markets, the film has taken bigger opening than Baahubali 2 and Dangal. Since there is no big Bollywood release in the upcoming week, we are expecting Padmaavat to continue the dominate the box office. While the film is all set to cross the Rs 200 crore mark, what will be the lifetime business of Padmaavat? Share your thoughts in the comment below…