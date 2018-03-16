Padmaavat box office collection day 50: Ranveer-Deepika-Shahid’s film is closing in on Salman’s Sultan; earns Rs 300.26 crore

Padmaavat is constantly performing well at the box office. The film released on January 25 this year and is still running in the theatres. That goes to say how much people have loved this period drama. It is also a slap on the faces of those who tried to stall its release and create issues for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A good film will always get appreciation from the audience. It has already spent 50 days at the theatres and is earning money each day. In fact, after entering the Rs 300 crore club, it has its eyes set on the records of Salman Khan’s Sultan. As of now, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 300.26 crore. Sultan, in its entire lifetime, had earned Rs 300.45 crore. In all likelihood, the film will be able to surpass the collections of Salman’s film by this weekend. (Also read: Triple celebration! Padmaavat becomes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s first Rs 300 crore film)

That’s a really big achievement. That’s because it is anyway the only non-Khan film in the Rs 300 crore club, if we don’t consider the dubbed Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion. It’s a film which is top-lined by young actors, who are only a few years old in the business, and yet they have managed to find space in a place that was thought to be a Khan domain. Bhansali should be proud of himself, as well as the cast of the film. It’s time people start looking beyond the Khans because there are many more worthy actors who are all set to claim the spot soon enough. Check out the latest collections right here…

#Padmaavat biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]

Week 2: ₹ 69.50 cr

Week 3: ₹ 31.75 cr

Week 4: ₹ 14.17 cr

Week 5: ₹ 7.54 cr

Week 6: ₹ 6.98 cr

Week 7: ₹ 3.82 cr

Total: ₹ 300.26 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Padmaavat has already become the highest grossing period drama in Bollywood. All this while, the genre was known to earn good money at the box office. But Bhansali’s magnum opus changed everything.