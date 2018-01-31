Padmaavat box office collection day 6 early estimates: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film nears the Rs 150 crore mark

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has set the domestic box office on fire ever since it released on January 25. In seven days at the ticket window, the film has broken several records. And looks like the film is not done yet! After raking in Rs 129 crore in six days, the movie has added another Rs 14 crore on day 7, according to early trade estimates, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 143 crore. With that the film is within striking distance of the Rs 150 crore mark and it will enter the prestigious club by the end of day 8 (today, January 31).

All this has been possible courtesy the fantastic pre release buzz, the decent screen space it got, the various formats it was released in (2D, 3D, Imax 3D, Tamil and Telugu), the strong content, the rave reviews and tremendous word of mouth publicity that Padmaavat got. People on social media have been raving about the movie, the stellar performances and the intense action sequences too. Our critic – Urmimala Banerjee was also impressed with the film, as she mentioned in her review, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh. It talks about Rajput pride and there is nothing that will offend anyone.” (ALSO READ – 7 reasons why Padmaavat was a piece of history that didn’t need to be revisited)

According to the current trends, Padmaavat will continue raking in the moolah over the first week. And with no big Bollywood release this Friday, the film will continue its magical box office run. With that, we expect Padmaavat to earn Rs 200 – 250 crore in its lifetime run. Anyway, what do you guys have to say about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.