Padmaavat box office collection day 7 early estimates: Ranveer – Deepika – Shahid’s film rakes in Rs 156 crore at the domestic market

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat is killing it at the box office. The movie has been on a record breaking run ever since it released on January 25. And after raking in Rs 143 crore in six days itself, the period drama has added another Rs 13 crore on day 7, according to early estimates. This take its overall box office tally to Rs 156 crore. We have to say that the film has stayed rock solid and is continuing to rake in the moolah, which is fantastic to stay the least.

In fact, even after the film did not release in several key market across Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Padmaavat has performed tremendously well. All this has been possible courtesy the fantastic pre release buzz, the engaging storyline, stellar performances, intense action sequences, wide screen space, amazing word of mouth publicity and much more. People across the country are raving about the movie on social media. Our film critic – Urmimala Banerjee was also impressed by the movie, as she mentioned in her review, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh. It talks about Rajput pride and there is nothing that will offend anyone.” (ALSO READ – Box office roundup January: Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda Hai give a fantastic start to 2018)

According to the current trends, Padmaavat will continue its magical box office run because no big Bollywood film releases this Friday. It should see a decent upward trend over the second weekend and will have an amazing run in the second week too. But with PadMan and Aiyaary releasing on February 09, Padmaavat shall end its box office run with a lifetime collection of Rs 250 – 300 crore. Anyway, tell us what you think about the movie in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.