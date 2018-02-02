Padmaavat box office collection day 8 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus rakes in Rs 166.50 crore

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has kickstarted 2018 with a bang. Released on January 25, the film has set the cash registers ringing and has broken several records left, right and centre. And after raking in Rs 155.50 crore in just 7 days, the film has apparently added another Rs 11 crore on day 8, according to early trade estimates. This means Padmaavat has ended the first week with a box office collection of Rs 166.50 crore, which is fantastic to say the least. Not only is this Ranveer, Deepika, Shahid and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highest first week collection till date, but also the highest of 2018 till now.

Looking at the current trends and taking into consideration the fact that no big Bollywood or Hollywood film releases today, we are sure Padmaavat will see a fantastic upward trend during the second weekend and cross the Rs 200 crore mark pretty soon. All this has obviously been possible courtesy the engaging storyline, phenomenal performances, the wide screen space, the rave reviews and even the tremendous word of mouth publicity that it received. Each and everyone, who has seen the film, has been raving about it on social media. What do you guys have to say about the movie? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone wanted to put Padmaavat on hold after the initial protests against the film)

In fact, Padmaavat has performed so well despite facing several protests and bans in states like Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Though the film will continue raking in the moolah during the next week too, Padman and Aiyaary will end its run when they release on February 09. However, we still expect Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus to end its lifetime run with a box office collection of Rs 250 – 300 crore. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.