Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 42: Salman Khan’s film ends its sixth week on a decent note, earns Rs 338.19 crore

Despite Padmaavat dominating the box office, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has managed to stable in its sixth week at the box office. The espionage thriller raked in Rs 19 lakhs yesterday and now stands with the grand total Rs 338.19 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the collections of this blockbuster film on his Twitter account, “#TigerZindaHai [Week 6] Fri 65 lakhs, Sat 48 lakhs, Sun 66 lakhs, Mon 21 lakhs, Tue 21 lakhs, Wed 23 lakhs, Thu 19 lakhs. Total: ₹ 338.19 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #TZH”

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also features Kumud Mishra, Girish Karnad, Paresh Rawal, Anupriya Goenka and Sajjad Delafrooz in key roles. The story of Tiger Zinda Hai revolves around a raw agent Tiger, who takes on a mission to rescue 25 nurses who are kept as hostages in Iran. The film was shot across five countries and was made on the lavish budget of Rs 150 crore including promotion and advertising. (Also Read: What does Tiger Zinda Hai’s success mean for Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Bharat?)

The film will complete its 50 days at the box office in the upcoming week, which will indeed be a big feat for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel to 2012’s blockbuster, Ek Tha Tiger which was helmed by Kabir Khan. The film has beaten Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s lifetime business (Rs 320.34 crore) at the domestic market to become Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time. But do you think it can achieve the Rs 350 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.