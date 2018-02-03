Padmaavat box office collection day 9 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama all set to touch 200 crore (Nett) in the domestic box office

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has given a dream start to 2018 making trade pundits very happy. Released on January 25, the film has set the cash registers ringing and has broken several existing box office records for all the actors. The film collected a Nett of Rs 10 crore on Friday taking the all-India nett total to INR 176.50 crore. This was tweeted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film made over than Rs 150 crores in just seven days. It is going strong in the second weekend too. This is despite the fact that it is banned in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and others. Padmaavat has been the highest first weekend grosser for its lead stars and the artistic filmmaker.

#Padmaavat off to a strong start in 2nd weekend.. Collects ₹ 10 Cr Nett on Friday – Feb 2nd taking the All-India Nett total to ₹ 176.50 cr.. Weekend will see even higher numbers.. ₹ 200 Cr Nett is around the corner.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 3, 2018