Padmaavat box office collection day 9 early estimates: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama all set to touch 200 crore (Nett) in the domestic box office

Ranveer SinghDeepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor‘s Padmaavat has given a dream start to 2018 making trade pundits very happy. Released on January 25, the film has set the cash registers ringing and has broken several existing box office records for all the actors. The film collected a Nett of Rs 10 crore on Friday taking the all-India nett total to INR 176.50 crore. This was tweeted by trade analyst Ramesh Bala. The film made over than Rs 150 crores in just seven days. It is going strong in the second weekend too. This is despite the fact that it is banned in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and others. Padmaavat has been the highest first weekend grosser for its lead stars and the artistic filmmaker.

If we consider the fact that no big Bollywood or Hollywood film has released the week, Padmaavat has a clear run in the second weekend. Everyone is confident that it willl cross the Rs 200 crore mark by Sunday. Critics and junta have praised the performance of all the actors, especially Ranveer Singh as Khilji. The awesome cinematography, art direction, choreography and music are other highlights. Good reviews and praise from celebs has also worked. It has sparked off conversations on social media. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates….