Padmaavat box office prediction as per tarot: Deepika and Ranveer’s film will only pick up after the first week

All eyes on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat as it finally hits the screens today. Although protests still haven’t calmed down with many states adamantly refusing the screen the film but that isn’t stopping Padmaavat from winning hearts across the nation. People who have watched the film so far are all of high regards after noticing the earnest performances put together by Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as the Rajput king Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Allauddin Khilji. Most of the critics too have ranked the film in the “Must watch’ category.

However, considering the problematic scenario, we got in touch with celebrity tarot reader Monisha to know how far will the protests affect the box office performance of Padmaavat? Will the film fail to leave an impact? And the tarot reader explains, “I think everyone is going to watch the film thanks to the curiosity that’s build up in all these months. So that way the box office looks great. The cards too are citing good for the entire team of Padmaavat. It says the film will pick up after a week or two and will continue doing good thereafter. I would still give it a 70 on 100 or say 7 on 10 for the overall box office for Padmaavat.”It’s left to see if Monisha’s words turn out to be true. Here, watch the video below:

Talking about the trade aspect, renowned trade analysts Amul Mohan and Akshaye Rathi are of the opinion that Padmaavat will open to a score of Rs 20-30 crore as they quoted, “The movie is releasing on 25th January (Thursday) which is not a holiday, it’s a working day but given the atmosphere and the vibe around the film I think it will open with a big number, anything plus Rs 20 crore is expected.” While Akshaye asserts “Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore on its first day.”

We can’t wait to watch what bigger in store for Padmaavat hereafter! Fingers crossed.