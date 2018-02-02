Padmaavat CRUSHES Happy New Year to become Deepika Padukone’s biggest first week grosser

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continues to achieve new milestone each passing day at the box office. The film has raked in Rs 166.50 crore in its extended opening week, with this it has beaten Happy New Year (Rs 157.50 crore) to become Deepika Padukone’s biggest opening week grosser ever. But we can’t deny the fact that Padmaavat had 8 day week, while HNY had a normal 7-day weekend. The film is currently Deepika Padukone’s fourth highest grosser after Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Bajirao Mastani. Since there is no competition, the film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its second week.

Before the release, the film faced many criticism and backlashes from a fringe group, in fact the makers had to pospone the release because of protests. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the limelight and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.” (Also Read: Padmaavat beats Bajirao Mastani to become Ranveer Singh’s highest first week grosser)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela..Ram-Leela. Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. The makers of the film have already recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights.