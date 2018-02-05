Padmaavat CRUSHES Happy New Year to become Deepika Padukone’s second highest grosser

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat continues to shatter box office records at the domestic market. The magnum opus raked in Rs 212.50 crore in 11 days and has now surpassed the lifetime business of Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore) to become Deepika Padukone’s highest grosser. The film will also go past to Chennai Express (Rs 227 crore) to emerge as Deepika’s highest grossing film. On the other hand, Padmaavat has already turned the highest grosser Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to cross the Rs 230 crore mark by the end of its second week at the box office. Since Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man is arriving this Friday, Padmaavat will face a huge screen crunch at the ticket window. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Rasleela..Ram-Leela. (Also Read: Padmaavat beats Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Happy New Year, Golmaal Again and 3 Idiots in just 10 days)

Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. The makers of the film have already recovered good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the limelight and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.”