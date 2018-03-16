Padmaavat CRUSHES Salman Khan’s Sultan to become 6th highest worldwide grosser

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has completed 50 glorious days at the box office. Despite running in theatres for more than one and a half month, the costume drama has managed to attract a huge chunk of the audience to the cinema halls. Apart from shattering several box office records at the domestic market, it emerged as a huge box office winner in the international circuits as well. Till now, the magnum opus has grossed Rs 392 crore (nett. 300.26 crore) in India and Rs 198 crore at the overseas box office. The film now stands with the grand total of Rs 590 crore and with this total, its has surpassed the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s Sultan which had earned Rs 589 crore in its lifetime theatrical run.

Padmaavat is now the sixth highest worldwide grosser of all time after Dangal, Baahubali 2, Secret Superstar, PK and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Featuring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, the magnum opus has turned out to be highest grosser for its lead cast. Padmaavat is produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions and Viacom 18 and is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising. The makers also spent around Rs 20 crore, later on, to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. (Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal, Vaani Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Parineeti Chopra: Who should be paired opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba? Vote Now!)

The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. The film is based on an epic poem written in 1540 by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi named Padmaavat. Anyway, do you think the film will cross 600 crore mark at the ticket window globally? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…