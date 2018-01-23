Padmaavat LOSES round one to Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie – find out how!

This Republic Day, we will not only be celebrating India but also women empowerment through films. Two powerful movies are releasing this weekend – Deepika Padukone‘s Padmaavat and Anushka Shetty‘s Bhaagamathie. While one is a period drama, the other is a modern-day thriller. Both lead actors boast of credible performances in the past. It’s no surprise that both are being awaited eagerly. With two difficult choices before fans, we conducted a poll to find out which movie would fans choose this Republic Day. We now have the results with us. Turns out, Bhaagamathie is the top choice as it garnered 54% votes as opposed to 46% votes received by Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat. Anushka Shetty has won! Also Read: Padmaavat row: Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh promise additional security for cinemas screening Ranveer – Deepika’s film

Bhaagamathie is reportedly witnessing phenomenal booking down south. The fact that Padmaavat is also releasing in Tamil and Telugu does not seem to affect Bhaagamathie’s opening. Our poll results also are testimony to that. This movie is a big deal because it’s Anushka Shetty’s first film after Baahubali. After a splendid performance as Devasena, expectations are high with Bhaagamathie. Will she carry the film entirely on her shoulders? We will know soon.

Bhaagamathie is an upcoming modern day thriller that is about an IAS officer who is set to do a good turn for a village. She is supported by a friend who she eventually falls in love with. But this social initiative take an awry turn when he is murdered and she is framed for it. She is sent to a haunted house where she is tortured by supernatural elements. She begs to be rescued but no one comes to her aide. But the events take an interesting turn when the spirit of Bhaagamathie takes over her. She is a stubborn, fearless spirit that is not ready to leave until her debts are cleared. So what happens next? The film also stars Unni Mukundan, Jayaram and Asha Sarath.

As for Padmaavat, it’s a film based on a poem written by a 16th century poet, Malik Muhammad. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.