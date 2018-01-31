Padmaavat mania grips San Francisco as ladies come for screening decked up as Rani Sa – watch video

The verdict is out. After suffering at the hands of fringe groups, Padmaavat finally released and the film has conquered the hearts of film buffs with brilliant performances, stunning cinematography and a superb Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. It has crossed the 100-crore mark in India and is doing wonderfully in the international market as well in nations like Australia and the USA. The glorification of Rajput culture has struck a chord with the desi’s living abroad. Trade analyst Komal Nahta has shared a video where Indian families have come to watch Padmaavat dressed in Rajput finery. The women decked as Rani Sa Deepika Padukone in lehengas and jewellery also did the Ghoomar dance before the show began. Now, this is called frenzy! Nahta shared a video on Twitter and wrote: San Francisco Bay Area families bought a whole show of the movie theater (in Sunnyvale, California) to see Padmaavat and there was a dress code – “Every one should dress like Padmavati. And before the show there was this dancing”.

As we know, there are many Indian families in the San Francisco area. The film was the highest single day grosser in North America earning 1.8 million dollars on Saturday i.e. January 27th. It is also doing well in Australia and New Zealand. People are bowled over by Deepika’s beauty and grace in the film. The song Ghoomar was also played during a basketball match between Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets at the NBA. Ghoomar is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh Midya. Deepika Padukone took lessons from Jyothi D Tommaar to learn the dance form. The music is composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. (Also Read: Here’s why Padmaavat’s success is the sweetest for Shahid Kapoor)

This kind of frenzy for Padmaavat is proof that there is nothing offensive about the film. People are lovings all its aspects. In a statement, Bhansali said, “The protests were illogical, they had no reasoning and there was nothing to be discussed. It had reached an obnoxious level with people sitting with swords on national television and giving death threats. There was no need for us to go around the town tom- tomming how honest and true we were. At the end, truth prevails.” Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…