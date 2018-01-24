Padmaavat movie review: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s film gets mixed response from the critics

Finally the day is here when Padmaaavat is getting a release. All this while, we couldn’t be sure if we will ever get to experience this extravaganza. Fortunately, despite a lot of protests, the film is ready to be screened for public. Critics have already viewed it and have imparted their wisdom about the film. We have collected a few of their views for you so that you get a better understanding of what the learned film critics are saying about the film.

Our reviewer Urmimala Bannerjee was bowled over by Ranveer Singh’s beastly presence in the film. She writes, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh. It talks about Rajput pride and there is nothing that will offend anyone. At least, I couldn’t find anything that can be termed offensive in anyway. And there is no dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati.” The last line is for those who still believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali has made a film with inappropriate facts. Thus, it deserves four stars from Bollywoodlife. (Read the whole review here)

Hindustan Times gave it three stars and mentioned how the mere fact that the film had to go through so many hurdles to reach the theatre wins it the privilege of getting viewed at least once. “Padmaavat is sparkling, extravagant, dazzling, magnificent and wonderful. It’s a feast for the eyes. It leaves you craving for something more meaningful than a mere re-telling of Jayasi’s poem. But it has enough to bedazzle you, so go for the sheen and Ranveer Singh’s lunacy. After all, Padmaavat has passed so many hurdles to reach you,” reads the review.

Times Of India gives it a 4 stars saying, “Shahid is steadfast and unflappable as Maharawal Ratan Singh – the ruler of Mewar, brimming with Rajput pride. He brings a regal aura to the character that warrants him winning the confidence and loyalty of the Mewar kingdom and more importantly, Rani Padmavati’s heart. Deepika is radiant as the Rajput Queen whose beauty, brains and valour moves the entire plot along once Alauddin Khilji becomes obsessed with her. Padmavati’s allure beyond the superficial is prominent post-interval, when her character comes to life and she gets to showcase her acting range. Alauddin Khilji sees Ranveer as an unhinged, barbaric Sultan, who is consumed with a ravenous libido for power and flesh. He unleashes an animal magnetism on screen with a scarred face, kohl-lined eyes and a greased torso. The scenes between him and Shahid are some of the most engrossing, as both flex their acting muscles at opposite ends of the moral spectrum.” (Also read: Will Padmaavat beat Ram-Leela to become the BIGGEST opener of Sanjay Leela Bhansali?)

But not every critic was floored by Bhansali’s masterpiece. Firstpost in their review mentions how the three actors have saved a predictable movie. We don’t know what they were expecting from the film because everyone knew it’s based on a poem. Anyway, the review reads, “On the performances front, Ranveer Singh takes the cake (or piece of raw meat, as that seems to be his character’s fancy). He goes over the top in his evil madness (falling just about short of being a caricaturish villain) but knows where to draw the line and let his body language and demeanour do the talking. At several points you forget this is Ranveer Singh standing in front you (but then his familiar voice gives it away). Sudeep Chatterjee’s visuals are still slapped in my memory: they are so stark I could literally draw them out. Both Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari stand out in their roles and have some of the best dialogues in the film. It’s a pity then, that the writing of Padmaavat (or let’s say the censored final product) lets down the good stuff in the film. How do you support a film that glorifies the very beliefs you don’t stand for? Do you accept it as a portrayal of the times in which the film is based, or do you give into your disappointment?”

NDTV was most disappointed as it awarded only 1.5 stars. The review reads, “The problem lies not in Padmaavat being a costume drama, but in the fact that there is too much costume, too little drama. In the film’s opening scene, we see a king chewing roughly on a piece of poultry. This is a surprisingly small, tandoori-sized handful of bird, nothing compared to the way we have, in international film and television, watched vikings gnaw at giant animal legs the size of motorcycles. Therein lies the problem. There’s not nearly enough meat.”

The Hindu called it an insipid love letter saying, “Forget these ideological, political, feminist quibbles, my biggest issue with the film is that it is a yawn fest. If there’s one disclaimer that Padmaavat should have rightfully sported, it is “any lapse into boredom is purely unintended and coincidental”. The reviewer clearly was wildly unimpressed with Bhansali’s this period tale.