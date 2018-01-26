Padmaavat protesters don’t even spare Ajay Devgn – check out shocking update

In a shocking turn of events, Ajay Devgn has fallen prey to the outrage against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Yes, if reports are anything to go by then the fringe group activists have attacked one of the theaters owned by Devgn in Uttar Pradesh. Revealed the theater manager in interaction with Mid Day, “As soon as they got to know that advance booking was to begin, the protesters gathered around and started chanting slogans. They smashed the glass facade of the ticket windows. They also demanded to meet the owner to ensure that the film would not be exhibited.” Turns out this happened two days before the release, as a part of the nationwide protests to ban the film. Although Devgn is yet to issue a statement on this issue but it is learnt that he has already taken stock of the extent of the damage and the loss incurred. Also read: Padmaavat row: Political leader Kunwar Surajpal Singh Ammu detained for announcing Rs 10 crore bounty on Deepika Padukone

Not to mention, Ajay had taken over four single screens in Uttar Pradesh last October, with an aim to converting single screens into multiplexes. Considering the state’s population, he felt there were not enough theatres in Uttar Pradesh. But blame it on the horrific protests, his one theater is in a bad shape as of now. We wonder when will the Karni Sena activists knock some sense into their heads and stop this protest. Like how Farhan Akhtar said, this is not out of agitation but it’s terrorism and the one’s involved are ‘terrorists” The other day, the protesters didn’t even spare kids by attacking a school bus in Gurugram and Haryana. Like, is this what we get to see in our 69th year of Independence? And we are celebrating a Happy Republic Day. Nice.

Hoping the protests will calm down considering Padmaavat, despite all the threats and protests, is doing phenomenal business at the box office; to be precise the film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor has already earned Rs 24 crore on its opening day. So that way, the loss is Karni Sena’s and not the one’s associated with Padmaavat. Let’s see if this realization happens soon or never. Until then, keep watching this space for more updates.