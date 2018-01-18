Padmaavat remains banned in MP despite Supreme Court’s decision

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said on Thursday that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat” continues to remain banned in the state and the government would take its next step in the matter after studying the Supreme Court order.

The Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for an all-India release for “Padmaavat” on January 25 by staying the operation of orders banning the release of the film by the Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana governments. The Madhya Pradesh government has not issued any official order for banning the film so far. Earlier, asked about the film’s release, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said what his government had stated would continue.

Following the controversy over the film, the Chief Minister had declared that the film will not be allowed for release in the state. However, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S.K. Mishra said there has been no official order in the regard. ALSO READ: Padmaavat Row: Karni Sena to appeal in Supreme Court’s double bench

On Wednesday, the Home Minister told reporters that the songs of the film will be not allowed in the state as the film is banned.

On Thursday, the Home Minister reiterated that the film is banned in the state and the BJP government will examine the apex court order and take any decision only after that.

To a question about law and order issues in the wake of protests by Rajput outfit Shree Rajput Karni Sena, he said “some people are angry over the film. The government will analyse the law and order situation along with the court order before any decision”.