Padmaavat row: Karni Sena CHIEF Lokendra Kalvi threatens to start fresh protests against Ranveer – Deepika’s film

While Padmaavat has finally seen the day of light at the box office, Shri Rajput Karni Sena has now threatened to start fresh protests against the film. Earlier the fringe group had torched buses and public properties as a part of their protest against the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone film. In today’s press conference in Delhi, chief of Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said that they will start a fresh protest against Padmaavat. He also said that his group will put all the efforts from today to stop the screening of the film.

Though now it seems that Karni Sena just wants publicity through the film as earlier the chief of the fringe group said today (January 27) he’ll start a protest in Chittorgarh but instead of that, he took a conference in Delhi. In fact, Shri Rajput Karni Sena on Thursday announced that they will produce a film on the filmmaker’s mother, which will named as “Leela ki Leela”. Addressing a press conference in Chittorgarh, Govind Singh Khangarot, the district president of Karni Sena, said the film would be directed by Arvind Vyas and its scriptwriting process had already started. In the next 15 days, a “Muhurat” marking the commencement of the film would be performed and it would be released in a year’s time. (Also Read: Padmaavat gives Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor their highest single-day box office collection)

Padmaavat which also stars Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka in key roles is produced under the banner of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18. The film has collected Rs 56 crore in just two and is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend itself. Padmaavat has received positive reviews from the audience and critics which reflects on its box office collections.