Padmaavat row: Rajput Karni Sena’s members vandalise a theatre in Bihar

Despite Supreme court imposing a stay on Padmaavat‘s ban in Rajasthan, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and restrained other regions to do such things, many cinema halls in Bihar are not willing to screen the controversial film due to security reasons. The members of Rajput Karni Sena vandalised a single-screen theatre today in Muzaffarpur. The protestors pelted the stones and even tore the posters of Padmaavat. Except for one multiplex in Patna, none of the theatres are planning to screen Padmaavat.

Sharad Kumar, the manager of a cinema hall near Gandhi Maidan said, “We will try not to release Padmaavat owing to security concerns. We do not want to risk any untoward incident at our theatre.” The owner of another cinema hall said, “We will not take the risk of releasing the movie amid protests. The chief minister initially said the movie will not be released in Bihar and the state government did not clear its stand even after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave its nod to the movie with certain modifications. It is risky to release the movie under prevailing circumstances.” (Also Read: After Supreme Court stays the ban on Padmaavat, Rajput Karni Sena threatens to burn down the cinema halls)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the magnum opus features Deepika as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as her husband, Maharawal Ratan Singh while Ranveer essays the character of the menacing, Allaudin Khilji. Based on the 16th century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmavat, the film will also release in Tamil and Telugu, in addition to Hindi. It is also the first Indian film that will have a global IMAX 3D release. It has been cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification with a U/A release certificate post the incorporation of only 5 modifications.