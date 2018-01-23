Padmaavat row: Supreme Court refuses to change its verdict on the film’s release on January 25

Supreme Court shows again who’s the boss! The apex court has rejected the plea about recalling its January 18 verdict. It had ruled that no state can ban Padmaavat‘s release. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments had approached the court for the same, but the Court has dismissed the plea completely. As per NDTV, the three-judge panel, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ruled, “People must understand that there is a statutory body [that certified the movie], and we, too, passed an order. Better abide by it. Don’t watch the movie if you don’t want to, but there cannot be a ban on screening.”

Supreme Court had lifted the ban on the film imposed by four states namely, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Unhappy with the order and fearing commotion on the day of release, state governments of Rajasthan and MP had asked the Court to reconsider its decision. They have also argued that under the cinematograph act, they have the right to prevent the screening of a film if it poses a threat to law and order. But guess the SC doesn’t see any merit in the plea at all, urging people to not watch it if they aren’t happy about it. Karni Sena are of the opinion that history has been distorted in the film and the Rajput Queen Padmini has been shown in poor light. (Also read: Padmaavat LOSES round one to Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie -find out how!)

Protests are only intensifying over the days and it might tend to serious law and order issues. Maharashtra and Chattisgarh governments have promised security to theatres showing Padmaavat. But things might just go out of hand. We already shared with you a video of miscreants setting a theatre on fire for putting up Padmaavat’s posters. It remains to be seen what happens on January 25.