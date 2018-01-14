Padmaavat row: Women in Chittorgarh threaten to commit ‘jauhar’ if the release of the Deepika Padukone film isn’t stopped

In a new twist to the ongoing controversy over release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie “Padmaavat”, female members of Kshatriya community in Chittorgarh on Saturday threatened to perform “jauhar” (self-immolation) if the screening of the film is not stopped by the government.

In a Sarvasamaj meeting held in Chittaurgarh, the members decided to stage a phase-wise protest against the proposed release of film. The meeting was attended by around 500 people, out of which 100 females belonged to high-profile families of the city.

Speaking to IANS, spokesperson of Rajput Karni Sena Virendra Singh said on January 17, national highways and railway tracks across Chittorgarh would be blocked. ALSO READ: Changing the film title from Padmavati to Padmavat cannot fool our sentiments, says Rajput Karni Sena

The film, already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after five modifications and renamed from “Padmavati” to “Padmavat” and now titled “Padmaavat”, is scheduled to release on January 25 across India. The Rajasthan government has, however, decided against releasing it in the state.

On Sunday, a delegation of the Sena will meet Rajnath Singh, who is scheduled to visit Udaipur, requesting him to stop the screening of the movie across India.

According to Virendra Singh, a representative board will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, who is scheduled to visit Pachpadra village in Barmer district for laying the foundation stone for a refinery project.

“A request will be made to him as well to stop the screening of the film,” he said.

“But, if despite all these measures the film is released, the women of Kshatriya Samaj will perform jauhar on January 24 — the day when the queen performed jauhar — and at the same site,” said Virendra Singh.

Chhittaurgarh Jauhar Smriti Sansthan general secretary Bhanwar Singh said that preparations were also being made to close the gates of the historical Chittorgarh fort once again.

Earlier, the Sena had planned a protest on January 25 and 26, but in the wake of Republic Day celebrations, the protest was rescheduled to January 17, Virendra Singh added.