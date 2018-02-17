Padmaavat song Khalibali making video: Here’s how Ranveer Singh trained to give a jaw-dropping performance

Watching Ranveer Singh‘s performance in Padmaavat’s Khalibali for the first time is something you would never forget. We remember how surprised, impressed and blown we were when we saw him dance in the song for the first time. The actor just released a BTS video of rehearsing for the song and you’ll also get to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ganesh Acharya shake a leg, too. One of our favourite scenes from the video is when Ranveer and Ganesh are standing right in front of each other rehearsing the facial expression for a scene. Now that scene is totally worth it!

There is also a scene in the video where the crew members are so impressed and taken aback with Ranveer’s brilliant performance that they can’t stop hooting and clapping. Well, that was all of us after watching this film. We couldn’t stop cheering for Ranveer. Padmaavat is a film that is very special to the cast and crew of the film. After a lot of controversies and protests, the film finally released everywhere. People couldn’t stop praising the actors for their wonderful skills in the movie, especially Ranveer. The actor broke down at several occasions when the trailer got rave reviews, when it finally released and when he received all the appreciation for portraying Khilji. (ALSO READ: Forget Priya Varrier, we are crushing over Ranveer Singh’s wink – view pic)

Even though he played a character you would hate, you couldn’t help but love him for his perfection while portraying Alauddin Khilji. Check out this video right here.

Feel like watching the song again, don’t you? Ranveer has started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys starring Alia Bhatt. He even promotes it every now and then by posting pictures on social media. The actor has quite a few films signed up this year. Speaking about his role in Gully Boys, Ranveer told Bombay Times, “It is incredible. It is a story of these boys who come from tough existence. They are a franchise to a lot of people who have got a tough life. They found an expression in art and in music. They have broken through as recording artists.”

Coming back to the BTS video Ranveer shared, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.