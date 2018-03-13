Padmaavat song Nainowale Ne: Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s crackling chemistry is at its best display – watch video

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, which released on January 25 might be off the screens, but the buzz around the movie refuses to die down. Just when we thought fans might have moved on to other movies, the makers released a song from the film. Titled Nainowale Ne, this one features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, playing Maharawal Ratan Singh and Rani Padmavati respectively. If you have seen the film, you would know that this is the first song that plays in the film. So far only the audio version was available. We have to give it to the marketing team of the film for keeping Padmaavat in the news even though it’s not in the theatres anymore.

Talking about the song, the song plays right after Maharawal Ratan Singh asks Rani Padmavati to marry him. The video also showcases the first meeting between the two characters, and how they fall in love with each other eventually. The crackling chemistry between Shahid and Deepika is at its best display in this song, which has been crooned by Neeti Mohan, and she has done an amazing job, we have to admit. The melody has been composed by SLB himself. ALSO READ: Padmaavat song Holi: Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor’s royal romance will leave you mesmerised – watch video

Check out Nainowale Ne from Padmaavat right here:



Padmaavat also starred Ranveer Singh, who played the menacing Allaudin Khilji. Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari had pivotal roles in the movie too. Padmaavat managed to earn Rs 286 crore at the domestic box office in its lifetime run. It is Shahid Kapoor’s first Rs 100 crore film, Ranveer Singh’s first Rs 200 crore film and Deepika Padukone’s biggest hit ever.