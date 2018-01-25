Padmaavat is NOT an exact adaptation of Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem – here’s proof

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat releases today. Those who have seen the film are already going gaga over it, especially Ranveer Singh’s performance as the cruel invader, Alauddin Khilji. It has also brought focus on the forgotten poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi who wrote it in Awadhi language in 1540. We have read how the small town of Jais is hoping that Bhansali spends a part of the profit in beautifying the hometown of the poet, who produced many great works in that era. They are now asking for a Jais Mahotsav in the city. Well, the original Padmaavat was a metaphor to the contemporary times. We have seen in the film that Khilji (Ranveer Singh) has the legendary poet Amir Khusrow as his companion when he is mad in the love of the queen. So, how true is Padmaavat to Muhammad’s Jayasi…Read on…(Also Read: Alia Bhatt reviews Padmaavat; praises Deepika’s intense eyes, Shahid’s brilliance and Ranveer’s pure magic)

In the poem, the tale of how Ratansen meets Rani Padmini is an highly imaginative one. He comes to know about her from the talking parrot Hiraman and decides to sail over the oceans to meet her. Nothing of that sort happens in the film. Ratan Singh (Shahid Kapoor) goes to Singhal to get exquisite pearls for his wife, Queen Nagmati. The film, which is a historical epic also excludes the fantasy sequence where Lakshmi, the daughter of the Ocean tests the love of Ratan Singh and Padmavati (Deepika Padukone). In the poem, Lord Shiva and Parvati help Ratansen in marrying Padmini but that does not happen in the film.

The role of Raghav Chetan is also different in the poem. He is exiled for fraudulently winning a contest but in the film, he invites Ratan’s anger for spying over his intimate moments with his new queen. Also, the biggest difference between the film and poem is that Khilji does not kill Ratan Singh in the poem. The king dies while fighting the Raja of Kumbhalner, Devpal. The poem says that the rival ruler and Ratan die while fighting each other. It is not Khilji or his army that finishes him off. His two queens commit Jauhar when they hear about his death. At the same time, Khilji and his army are ready to enter Chittor fort. The women inside then decide to commit mass Jauahar than surrender their honour to the invaders. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone says Padmaavat will be huge hit at the Box office)

It is regarded as Khilji’s biggest defeat and one that makes him reflect on desire and the transitory nature of life. There are quite a few deviations from the poem in the film, which seems to be partially based on folk lore. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….