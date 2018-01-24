Padmaavat will be a game changer for Shahid Kapoor, reveals trade expert!

Shahid Kapoor is one helluva actor, who has impressed us with fantastic performances in films like Haider, Udta Punjab and several others. The actor has always come up with something new and entertained the audience. Sadly, even though he has given such outstanding performances, his last couple of films haven’t performed so well at the box office. From Shaandaar to Udta Punjab and Rangoon, Shahid hasn’t had a single hit in the past three years. But he has nothing to worry as his upcoming film, Padmaavat (formerly titled Padmavati) is going to be a game changer for him. In fact, it will shatter all of Shahid’s box office records till date and even become his first Rs 100 crore film ever. And with Padmaavat‘s lifetime collection predicted to be in excess of Rs 300 crore, he will become one of the very few actors to be a part of the elite three hundred crore club.

In fact, Shahid has performed well in Padmaavat and everyone has praised his stellar act in their reviews. With the film set to open fantastically well at the box office, Padmaavat will surely give the actor’s career a major boost. And our trade expert – Amul Vikas Mohan (Editor of Super Cinema) also agreed with us, as he revealed to us exclusively, “Shahid has one of the biggest films of this year – Padmaavat. I really think Padmaavat can change the game for him. On paper, it is a huge film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika (Padukone), Ranveer (Singh) and Shahid (Kapoor) associated with it. It has winner written all over it. According to me, Shahid is one of those premiere most actors in Bollywood and his acting prowess is a given on any day. He generally acts well and gets something new to the table every single time. How much of that will translate into box office success is yet to be seen! I think he is one of those actors who hasn’t yet fulfilled their potential yet, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have that potential.” (ALSO READ – Padmaavat movie review: Ranveer Singh’s menacing Khilji act leaves you transfixed in this epic film)

What do you guys have to say about this? Will Padmaavat change Shahid’s career? Will it help him regain his position as a top star? And will it give a boost to his upcoming films? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Padmaavat right here.