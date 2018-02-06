Padmaavat worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s film crosses the Rs 400 crore mark

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat is shattering every possible record at the worldwide box office. The magnum opus has now achieved one more milestone at the global market by crossing the whopping benchmark of Rs 400 crore. Till now, the film has grossed Rs 285 crore (nett. Rs 219.50 crore) in India and Rs 138 crore in the international markets. Padmaavat now stands with the total collections of Rs 423.50 crore in the global market. It is currently the eight highest worldwide grosser of all time. With these kinds of collections, we must say hard work of makers has finally paid off well.

Talking about the milestones, Padmaavat has already become the highest grosser of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Talking about Deepika Padukone, the costume drama has now beaten the lifetime business of Happy New Year (Rs 205 crore) and has become her second biggest grosser after Chennai Express. Since Pad Man is arriving the screens this Friday, it’ll be interesting to see how Padmaavat will perform after that. (Also Read: Padmaavat box office collection day 12: Ranveer – Shahid -Deepika’s film witnesses a HUGE dip, collects Rs 219.50 crore)

Produced under the banners of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions and Viacom 18, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka and Raza Murad in key roles. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Despite not releasing in the key states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Padmaavat has set new benchmarks at the box office. We are expecting Padmaavat to achieve the Rs 250 crore mark soon at the ticket window. Do you think the same? Share your the thoughts in the comment below…