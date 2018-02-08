Padmaavat worldwide box office collection day 14: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s film grosses Rs 450 crore

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has managed to shatter many box office records in the worldwide market. The film has now achieved one more milestone by achieving the Rs 450 crore benchmark at the global box office. In 14 days, the costume drama has grossed Rs 300.50 crore (nett. 231 crore) in India and Rs 149.50 crore in the international markets. Padmaavat now stands with the grand total of Rs 450 crore at the worldwide box office.

#Padmaavat 2 Weeks WW BO:#India : Nett – ₹ 231 cr. Gross – ₹ 300.50 cr. Overseas: Gross – ₹ 149.50 cr. Total – ₹ 450 cr. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 8, 2018

Since Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man is arriving tomorrow, Padmaavat will face a huge crunch at the ticket window. Talking about the milestones of the film, the costume drama has not only become the highest grosser of all the lead actors at the domestic market but also at the worldwide box office. By looking at the current scenario, we are expecting the film to achieve the feat of Rs 500 crore at the global market, which will indeed be a great achievement for Padmaavat. (Also Read: What rivalry? Aiyaary actor Sidharth Malhotra promotes Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man; view pic)

Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. The makers of the film have already recovered a good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. Made on the whopping budget of Rs 180 crore including promotion and advertising, the makers, later on, spent Rs 20 crore to convert the film into IMAX and 3D formats. The story of Padmaavat revolves around menacing Sultan of Delhi Alauddin Khilji, who wishes to conquer the queen of Chittorgarh Rani Padmavati. Padmaavat marks the third collaboration between director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after Bajirao Mastani and Ram-Leela.