Padmaavat’s clash with Padman, Tiger Zinda Hai entering the Rs 300 crore club: Meet the top 5 newsmakers of this week!

The second week of 2018 comes to an end and we give you a recap of everything that kept us on our toes this week. The world of Bollywood was buzzing with some hot gossip, controversies and new film announcements. While we know that you love to keep abreast of the developments in the Entertainment world, you might have been busy enough to miss out on some of these stories. So, for your sake, here is a compilation of all that went on in Bollywood…

Padmaavat’s clash with Padman

One of the most controversial Sanjay Leela Bhansali films in the recent times Padmaavat (earlier Padmavati) finally has a release date. The film is all set to release during the extended Republic Day weekend but will clash with another biggie, Padman, at the box office. However, considering the fact that Padmaavat has already been banned in many states and the Rajput Karni Sena are once again at it to get it banned nationwide, we don’t know what will be the scenario on January 25.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai enters the Rs 300 crore club

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif‘s Tiger Zinda Hai has achieved another milestone at the box office. The espionage thriller entered the coveted Rs 300 crore club and become Salman Khan’s third film to achieve this feat after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The film is currently the second highest grosser of 2017 after Baahubali 2.

Kangana Ranaut patches up with Karan Johar

Actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar, last year, had started the war of words while debating on the topic of nepotism on Koffee with Karan. After this, the N-word became the trending topic on every social media platform. But now it seems like they have buried the hatchet. Kangana recently arrived as the special judge on KJo’s new reality show and the two were seen bonding very well.

Official announcement of Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 4

On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan‘s 44th birthday, papa Rakesh gave a special treat to his son’s fans by announcing Krrish 4, which is set to release during the Christmas weekend in 2020. The film is expected to be high on VFX and might feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a negative role.

Aamir Khan gives the mahurat clap of Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal

Ishq boys, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, came together again but not for a film. Recently Mr Perfectionist gave the mahurat clap for Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer, Total Dhamaal. Aamir was seen in her Thugs Of Hindostan look and seen enjoying chatting with his B-Town friends. The third instalment of Dhamaal franchise also stars Arshad Warsi and Riteish Deshmukh in key roles and will hit the screens on December 7 this year.