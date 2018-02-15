PadMan box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar’s film gets a major boost on Valentine’s Day, rakes in Rs 59.09 crore

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor‘s PadMan has set the cash registers ringing at the domestic box office ever since it released on February 09. After a fantastic first weekend, the film saw a massive dip on Monday. But since then, PadMan has seen a fantastic upward trend. On day 5 the film benefitted from the Mahashivratri holiday and on day 6, it got a major boost courtesy Valentine’s Day. So quite clearly, the first week is going very well for Akshay Kumar’s inspirational film. On day 6, the movie added another Rs 7.05 crore, to take its overall box office tally to Rs 59.09 crore. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#PadMan is SUPER-STRONG. Fri Rs 10.26 crore, Sat Rs 13.68 crore, Sun Rs 16.11 crore, Mon Rs 5.87 crore, Tue Rs 6.12 crore, Wed Rs 7.05 crore. Total: Rs 59.09 crore. India biz.”

Obviously, PadMan will see a slight dip today on day 7 (Thursday), but it will surely end the first week on a high. The fact that the movie has performed so well despite a low pre release buzz, a limited screen space and a niche subject, is phenomenal in itself. All this has been possible courtesy the engaging plot and the hard hitting message associated with the film. People resonated with the film and started raving about it. This enabled a fantastic word of mouth publicity to develop, which in turn helped PadMan to perform so well at the box office. (ALSO READ – PadMan movie review: Akshay Kumar delivers one of his finest performance in a film that breaks social taboos and stereotypes with finesse)

However, with Aiyaary releasing this Friday (February 16), PadMan‘s run at the box office will be impacted. But we still feel that Akshay’s film will be able to rake in at least Rs 75 – 100 crore at the domestic ticket window in its lifetime run. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about PadMan right here.