PadMan box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar – Sonam Kapoor’s film sees a further dip, earns Rs 64.97 crore

Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte‘s PadMan has had a fantastic first week at the domestic box office. However, after Black Panther and Aiyaary released on February 16, the film’s box office run has been affected. Not only have the screen space been reduced, but the footfalls have also decreased considerably. And with that, PadMan saw a further dip on day 8 as it raked in only Rs 2.10 crore. The overall box office tally of the film now stands at Rs 64.97 crore. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#PadMan slows down considerably. [Week 2] Fri Rs 2.10 crore. Total: Rs 64.97 crore. India biz.”

PadMan has been loved by one and all. Be it the critics or the audience, everyone has been raving about the movie. Our film critic and Editor-in-chief, Tushar P Joshi, also mentioned in his review, “Sanitary napkins and menstruation aren’t the most likely subjects to make a full-length feature film. But R Balki’s PadMan does the unthinkable and weaves a real-life inspired story that holds your attention for most of its screen time. PadMan deserves a special mention simply because it got made. A subject that’s hushed up even in urban India got a mainstream treatment by a popular actor-director team. And that itself is a reason why a film like this deserves extra attention.” The hard hitting message and Akshay Kumar’s stellar act made everyone flock to the theatres and watch the film. But with a smaller screen space and with other films being released, PadMan will now slow down. (ALSO READ – R Balki on PadMan not releasing in Pakistan: If you are banning this film, then you are actually being unfair to women and humanity)

By our reckoning, PadMan will end up with a lifetime collection of Rs 75- 80 crore at the domestic box office. Anyway, what did you guys think of the film? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about PadMan right here.