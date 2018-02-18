PadMan box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar’s film witnesses a slight upward trend, rakes in Rs 68.12 crore

Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor‘s PadMan is unstoppable at the box office. Even though Sidharth Malhotra’s Aiyaary and Marvel’s Black Panther have hit the screens and reduced PadMan‘s screen space, the Akshay Kumar starrer continues to rake in the moolah. On day 9, PadMan saw a slight upward trend again, as it raked in Rs 3.15 crore at the domestic box office. This takes the film’s tally to Rs 68.12 crore. As trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on Twitter, “#PadMan is steady at lower levels. [Week 2] Fri Rs 2.10 crore, Sat Rs 3.15 crore. Total: Rs 68.12 crore. India biz.”

PadMan has impressed one and all. Not only has the story connected with one and all; but the execution, the hard hitting message and Akshay Kumar’s fantastic performance has impressed the audience. The movie goers and even the critics can’t stop gushing about the movie. Our film critic and Editor – in – Chief, Tushar P Joshi also mentioned in his review, “Akshay Kumar delivers one of his finest performance in a film that breaks social taboos and stereotypes with finesse. Sanitary napkins and menstruation aren’t the most likely subjects to make a full-length feature film. But R Balki’s PadMan does the unthinkable and weaves a real-life inspired story that holds your attention for most of its screen time.” This positive word of mouth publicity has not only enabled the film to sustain so well at the box office, but also earn such an impressive amount. (ALSO READ – Twinkle Khanna on PadMan’s ban in Pakistan: Women menstruate no matter where you put a boundary)

We are sure PadMan will again eat into Aiyaary and Black Panther‘s business on Sunday. However, post Monday, it will see a considerable dip and end up with a lifetime collection of Rs 75 – 80 crore. Anyway, what did you guys think about the movie? Share with us your reviews in the comments section below! Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about PadMan right here.