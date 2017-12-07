Padman motion poster: Akshay Kumar struggles to pronounce ‘Pad’ but wait until you see what happens next

The nationalist superstar of the country, Akshay Kumar is having his first big release on Republic Day i.e. January 26. Today, the actor and makers released the motion poster of Padman, a film inspired by the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented a device to make low cost sanitary pads for women. The film is a path-breaking one in many ways. Firstly, it talks about the uncomfortable topic of menstruation and secondly, it has a superstar playing the titular role. Akshay has said that film actors have play a role in making taboo topics more open for discussion and that’s the case here. (Also Read: Padman new poster: A smiling Akshay Kumar proves MAD only become famous – view pic)

In the motion poster of Padman, he struggles to pronounce the word ‘Pad. He calls it ‘Padh’ only to be corrected by Sonam Kapoor. The film also has Radhika Apte as Akshay Kumar’s wife. The poster where Akshay is shown with cotton in his hands had also piqued everyone’s curiosity. It is produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna and directed by R Balki. The concept of feminine hygiene is a very important one in India. Many girls drop out of schools as they don’t have toilets. It is a serious issue for girls who have reached puberty. It is commendable on part of Akshay to do a topic on a film many top actors would balk at.

The month of January will see some interesting films like Saif Ali Khan's Kaalakandi and Padman. The makers are promoting the film is an effective way too. Twinkle said she was happy to support the project as it talked about an important issue and was related to women's empowerment. Coimbatore based Arunachalam is behind Jayashree Industries which makes the cost effective sanitary napkins. He found out that only one in 10 women used sanitary napkins and decided to do something about it.