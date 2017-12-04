Padman new poster: A smiling Akshay Kumar proves MAD only become famous – view pic

Akshay Kumar’s Padman is creating a huge buzz on the social media, thanks to its eye-catchy posters of the film. The makers of the biographical drama have released one more poster and we must say, Akshay Kumar looks apt as the common man – social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham in it. The 50-year old actor shared the poster on his twitter account and captioned it, “#PadManTalks : Mad only become famous! @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki” In the poster, Akki is seen in a cotton factory holding cotton pieces and smiling looking at them, while in the background there are bunch of sanitary pads, which are getting in the production in the factory. It also has an interesting subtitle which reads, Superhero hai yeh pagla (This mad person is a superhero), which can be said as a one-liner of the film.

In Padman, Akshay Kumar will portray the character of Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. The film will show Arunachalam’s journey of finding a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. Apart from Akshay, the film also features Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film is produced by the actor’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, under her banner, Mrs Funnybones Movies, and directed by R Balki, who has previously helmed movies like Ki and Ka, Paa and Shamitabh. (Also Read: Is Padmavati clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Padman? Here’s the answer)

Like Baby and Airlift, Akshay Kumar has locked Republic Day weekend for Padman. The film will hit the screens on January 26, 2018, and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary at the box office. Apart from Padman, Akshay Kumar has a huge line-up of movies in 2018 and 2019. The Khiladi will make his Tamil debut in Shankar’s 2.0 which will also feature megastar Rajinikanth in a lead role. Akshay will be seen as the lead antagonist in this sci-fi flick. Post that he has Gold, Kesari, Housefull 4, Mogul and Crack. By looking at the volume of projects in his kitty, we must say Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in the industry.