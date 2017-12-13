Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte hint at the trailer release of the film – view pic

The makers of Akshay Kumar‘s Padman have been releasing the film’s posters at regular intervals to raise our excitement levels. The new poster of the biographical drama features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte as the happy couple. The Khiladi Kumar shared this poster on his official Twitter handle and hinted at the trailer release of the film by captioning, “My wife also asking when trailer coming? #PadMan, this Republic Day, 26.01.18. @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”. With these innovative posters, we can’t wait to watch the trailer of this potential super hit film.

Padman is based on the life of a Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar portrays the central character in the film, who finds a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna under his banner, Mrs Funnybones Movies and it also stars Sonam Kapoor in a key role. The film is directed by R. Balki, who previously helmed movies like Shamitabh, Ki and Ka, Paa and Cheeni Kum. (Also Read: Padman new poster: Akshay Kumar holds a sanitary napkin and promises two months extra life for women; view pic)

Like Baby and Airlift, Akshay Kumar has booked the Republic Day weekend for Padman. The film is all set to hit the screens on January 26, 2018, and will lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office. Post Padman, Akshay will be seen in two projects next year. With first being Rajinikanth‘s 2.0, which is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever, the second is Gold, which will showcase the journey of India winning the first Olympic gold medal as the free nation. The film is expected to release during the Independence day weekend.