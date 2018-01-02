Padman new teaser: Akshay Kumar’s new year’s resolution is to say no to nicotine and yes to sanitary pads – watch video

The makers of Akshay Kumar‘s Padman are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience with its promotional strategy. After raising our excitement with its trailer and song, the investors of the biographical social drama have shared a new teaser, which is an eye-opener for every man. In the latest promo, we see Akshay Kumar aka Padman give a hard-hitting message in a subtle manner to a smoker named Nandu, who thinks menstruation is a disease for women when his wife goes to the clinic.

Akshay Kumar conveys a social message through him that instead of spending money to decrease your life-span by smoking nicotine, you can buy sanitary pads for your wife so that she can go through her menstruation process in a smooth and hygienic way. The Khiladi Kumar shared the video on his twitter account and captioned it, “Heroes make resolutions but Superheroes start revolutions!This 2018, Say NO To Nicotine @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki” (Also Read: From 2.0 – Manikarnika – Baaghi 2 to Aiyaary – Padman: Here are 2018’s biggest box office clashes)

Padman is based on the life of Tamil Nadu-based social activist, Arunachalam Muruganantham. Akshay Kumar portrays the central character in the film, who finds a way to make cheap, affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. The film is produced by Akshay Kumar’s wife, Twinkle Khanna, under her banner, Mrs Funnybones Movies. The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles. It is directed by R. Balki, who previously helmed movies like Ki And Ka, Shamitabh, Paa and Cheeni Kum. Padman will hit the screens on January 26 during the Republic Day weekend and will clash with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office.