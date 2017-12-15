Padman or Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Which trailer of Akshay Kumar’s films did you like more?

Akshay Kumar had been creating the perfect build up for his upcoming movie Padman – a story about a crazy superhero who invents pads for the sake of Menstrual hygiene. And the trailer is finally here! It opens with a narration in Amitabh Bachchan’s voice saying that America might have superman, Batman and Spiderman but India has Padman! Enters Akshay Kumar, an ordinary yet extraordinary man who is considerate of women and their menstrual hygiene. Somehow, the villagers don’t expect his forward way of thinking but soon after, he is encourage to create a never before revolutionise. Also Read: Toilet Ek Prem Katha movie review: Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s performances fail to save this film from becoming a bore fest

Akshay Kumar as Padman is funny, mature and crazy all at the same time. He has pulled off this role with such ease, after all he is off the same view, Radhika Apte in a de-glam avatar looks just as a beautiful and Sonam adds her own fun to the promo. The other hero apart form Akshay Kumar is R Balki who managed to give us a little bit fo everything in this 2 minute trailer. When an inspiring story is told with a dash of humour and drama, nothing can really stop. The wiat for this promo only seems longer! After this trailer, we have one question for the fans – Between Padman and Toilet, which Akshay Kumar trailer do you like more?

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar was seen in another social drama – Toilet: Ek Prem Katha , another story based on real life events. The story focuses on abolishing open eradication and a wife’s need for a toilet for sake of hygiene. The movie starred Bhumi Pednekar. While the movie didn’t received many positive reactions, the film fared at the box office. But our questions remains: Which trailer did you like more? VOTE and tell us!