Padman song Aaj Se Teri stills: Akshay – Radhika’s romantic number tells us marriage is more than just saying I Love You

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte‘s Padman is one of the most interesting films that is going to hit the screens next year. And if the trailer is anything to go by, we are sure this one is going to be an epic film. But wait till you see the first song. Yes, Aaj Se Teri from Padman is all set to release and we have to say this romantic number will pull your heartstrings. But that’s not it! Akshay and Radhika’s song will also tell us how marriage is not just about saying I Love You, but way more than that. You have to think about your partner, do things for them, you have to take responsibilities and much more.

And just before the song hits the internet, we got hold of a couple of stills from the Padman song. In one we see Akshay dance while taking pheras with his wife Radhika, who in turn seems to be amused with his actions. In the other two, we see Radhika and Akshay pose as a sweet couple at their small yet sweet house. Check out all the three stills from Aaj Se Teri right here and tell us what you think about them in the comments section below!

For those of you who don't know, Padman is the real life story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, an activist on a mission to provide sanitary napkins to poor women of rural areas. How he battles against the Indian society and the taboos in it forms the rest of the story. Scheduled to release on 26th January 2018, Padman is all set to clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary.