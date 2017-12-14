Padman teaser trailer: Akshay Kumar plays a popular guy with a tendency to be clumsy – watch video

The year 2018 is going to start with a bang. The first big movie to open in theatres will be Padman. The Akshay Kumar venture is a socio-comedy that narrates the story of a village man who invented affordable sanitary napkins. Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor star as female leads, and the former plays Akshay’s wife. Despite the fact that we knew a lot about the story of the film since it is based on the real life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, we had next to zero ideas as to what the treatment of the film will be like. With just one day left for the revelation to be made through the trailer, a glimpse of it has been released. And from the brief look of it, Padman looks like a fun ride.

Padman deals with an extremely serious topic of taboo around menstrual hygiene in India. You’d think that there will be a serious tone to the film, but the teaser trailer is all funny and quirky. A peppy music plays in the background as Akshay cycles through a crowd. It looks like Akshay is extremely popular in his town as everybody who spots him waves at him. How sweet! Akshay is a clumsy guy, as at one point he lets go of both his hands from the cycle to wave at people on both the sides. Can’t wait to watch the trailer.

The full-fledged trailer of Padman will release tomorrow at 11 am. The movie has been directed by R Balki. Like Baby and Airlift, Akshay Kumar has booked the Republic Day weekend for Padman. The film is all set to hit the screens on January 26, 2018, and will lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Aiyaary at the box office. Post Padman, Akshay will be seen in two projects next year. With first being Rajinikanth‘s 2.0, which is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever, the second is Gold, which will showcase the journey of India winning the first Olympic gold medal as the free nation. The film is expected to release during the Independence day weekend.