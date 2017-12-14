Padman Trailer: we watched the Akshay Kumar trailer and here’s why we feel it’s the most relevant story to watch

Padman is Akshay Kumar‘s next release which will hit the theatres on January 26. The actor has a way of imparting significant and the important messages through his films. We can’t say in words why we feel proud of the actor for taking up a subject like Padman. The stigma surrounding menstruation is so ridiculous that you want someone to create awareness about and what better than having a superstar like Akshay do it. He has been doing films with social messages and has figure out a way to say it without being preachy. Now we had the good fortune to watch the trailer before the world and let us tell you why you should be really excited to watch it.

#Real superhero

We all are aware that the film is on Arunachalam Muruganantham’s drive to provide clean and hygienic sanitary napkins to the women of his village in less price. Akshay Kumar plays his role in the film and is shown as a superhero but a mad one. Truly speaking, he is a superhero. Arunachalam toiled to remove the tabboo associated with menstruation single-handedly. He deserves to get all the accolades! The trailer opens with Akshay Kumar standing with the sky scrapers behind him and that’s a towering image.

#Take on a taboo

The trailer also shows scenes where the actor is trying to tackle the stigma attached to periods. Women are not allowed to go to temples but they don’t get leave from work when they are chumming. That’s the kind of questions the film asks which will resonate with you.

#Akshay Kumar-Radhika Apte – strikingly chemistry

Akshay and Radhika play husband and wife in the film. Radhika’s character is instrumental in putting him on this path. Their chemistry is really refreshing. Radhika takes offence to Akshay in the film for going around talking about sanitary napkins. There are many such moments between the two which has been deftly executed. You will surely love them.

#Social message with humour

Despite being a film with a significant underlying meaning, Padman will never be preachy. Akshay has made sure that he imparts wisdom about the subject with humour. There is sincerity but there is also a lot of jokes that will crack you up much like Toilet Ek Prem Katha.

#Facts and only facts

If you think the infusion of humour in the storyline will take away the seriousness of the film, you are wrong. From the trailer, you can make out that Akshay and the makers have stuck to the facts to T. No attempts is made to commercialise it to their avail. Clearly, the actor is very passionate about the subject and wants everyone to wake up to it.