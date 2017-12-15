PadMan trailer: Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt – everyone is excited for the Akshay Kumar film

The rocking trailer of PadMan is fetching much attention right now. And rightly so, what a trailer! R Balki told the story he wanted to and had support in the form of Akshay Kumar‘s magic. Akshay’s matured acting, intense drama, perfect background music, punching dialogues, rural ambiance, minimal look everything adds up to the grandeur of the movie. The intensity with which Akshay has attempted to own the act is applause worthy. Of course, he managed to win hearts. Indeed, the New Year will start on a good note now!

No wonder Bollywood celebrities, too, cannot contain their excitement to watch PadMan. The intensity of the issue, Akshay’s flawless acting and the drama definitely stirred everyone. Alia tweeted, Superhero hai aur super trailer bhi! Such a sweet and honest character! @akshaykumar & @sonamakapoor surprising us once again.. can’t wait for this one 👏👏👏 #RBalki @mrsfunnybones”. Karan Johar has praised Akshay and the whole team by saying, “Relevant! Humorous and beautifully crafted! @akshaykumar is in terrific form!! Congratulations to @mrsfunnybones on her Supreme debut outing! #balki and my dearest and loveliest @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte http://bit.ly/PadManTrailer #padman” Here, check out all the tweets below: Also Read: Padman trailer tweet review: Fans say PadMan is the next superhero of India

Superhero hai aur super trailer bhi! Such a sweet and honest character! @akshaykumar & @sonamakapoor surprising us once again.. can’t wait for this one 👏👏👏 #RBalki @mrsfunnybones https://t.co/yK4MbYHG9u — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 15, 2017

Ye PadMan toh kamaaal hai !! Congrats to the whole team … smashing !!! 🤗👏👊 https://t.co/vOELTruhFn — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 15, 2017

Terrific & relevant – so proud of you Sundi @akshaykumar for making movies on issues that need to be discussed openly & acted upon immediately. 1st TEPK & now #Padman – @mrsfunnybones incredible debut Producer mam. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte #Balki 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 congratulations! https://t.co/BBh8akFll3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 15, 2017

Wahhhh. @akshaykumar showing us why he’s a real superhero #padman.@sonamakapoor loving the hero wala entry and @radhika_apte waiting to watch u in this avatar https://t.co/Q8aUYT041Y — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 15, 2017

A much needed film!! I’m so glad this movie is being made and spreading awareness about the struggle so many women have because of not having a pad! PAD MAN a true Superhero❤️ Hats off @akshaykumar for telling this true story👏🏼 can’t wait to watch it. #PadManTrailer https://t.co/lOxeCTfZY2 — Elli AvrRam (@ElliAvrRam) December 15, 2017

Yes!This crazy mad labour of love by a beautiful team is out for all of you to love. #PadManTrailer https://t.co/E37y7IB8Cq — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) December 15, 2017

