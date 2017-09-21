Padmavati: All you need to know about the real story that inspired Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor’s movie

So finally we have the first poster of Padmavati, featuring Deepika Padukone, and it is every bit regal as you expect the poster to be. There is Deepika looking very beautiful and royal, with all those exquisite embroidery and jewellery and looking like the typical heroine you can expect from a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie. We don’t have any proper pictures of Rani Padmini, the character Deepika Padukone is playing in the movie, apart from some paintings, so we don’t know if DP looks anything like the legendary queen.

Speaking of whom, you already know by now that the movie has one of the most troubled productions in recent times when it comes to Bollywood thanks to her. The members of Shri Rajput Karni Sena were wary of how the movie will portray the Queen, especially her equation with the Delhi emperor Alauddin Khilji. Since Ranveer Singh, who is dating Deepika, is playing this character and SLB is known to romanticise his movies, they had this notion that he would do the same with Padmavati too. There were also rumours that there is a dream sequence in the movie that features a kissing scene between Ranveer and Deepika, that pissed these agitators the most and they broke into the sets of the movie at Jaigarh Fort and manhandled Bhansali. However Bhansali denied that there is any such scene in the movie.

However, the interesting part is that the folklore of Padmavati is based on the poem Padamavat written by an Awadhi poet named Malik Muhammad Jayasi, which was said to be inspired by certain true incidents. The poem was said to be a fictional retelling of Delhi Emperor Khilji’s attack and later capture of Mewar in 1303 AD that happened 200 years before it was composed. Most of the stories on Padmavati are based on this poem, and they vary in their details. But the outline is common – Rani Padmini or Padmavati of the Singhal kingdom was said to be the most beautiful woman in India in that era, and she was married to Rajput prince Raja Rattan Singh of Chittor. A sorcerer, banished from Mewar kingdom, had reached the courts of Khilji where he filled the emperor’s ears with details of Rani Padmini’s beauty. Khilji, who got obsessed with Padmini, decided to get Rattan Singh killed by treachery and attacked Chittor with his mighty force to capture Padmini. But she and the other women in the kingdom committed jouhar, the act of self-immolation, before they could be made slaves by the Sultan.

Now that’s how the fable goes. However, while the siege is recorded in the history, the existence of Padmavati is debatable since there is no mention of hers in any written history apart from fables, ballads and folklore. Some historians argue that there are engravings of hers in Mewar, but the veracity of her existence is still to be proven. Many say she is more of a symbol of a woman’s strong resilience than an actual figure. But jauhar did happen when Khilji attacked Chittor and many Rajput women killed themselves adhering to their tradition, while their men performed saka, another dreary tradition, where they go to battle the enemies the next day knowing well that they won’t return.

Also, Khilji is real and he is said to be one of the fiercest and most ruthless emperors to have ruled our country. He is also believed to have killed his father-in-law Sultan Jalaluddin in a coup to get the throne. Raza Murad is believed to be playing the role of Jalaluddin in the movie. Khilji was known to be very ruthless when it comes to his enemies and those who didn’t adhere to his rule. His attacks on the Mongols and the Rajputs were famous for the massacre his army carried out.

Even his death is shrouded with a lot of mysteries. It was said that he died of sickness, but a few claim that he was secretly killed by his slave-general Malik Kafur (said to be played by Jim Sarbh in the movie). There were also stories that Khilji was bi-sexual and Kafur was his lover, but these are unverified tales and we don’t know how true they are. But this is mentioned in history books that Kafur took over the control of the kingdom after Khilji’s death, blinded his eldest sons Khizr Khan and Shadi Khan. He then appointed Alauddin’s young son Shihabuddin as a puppet monarch, but Alauddin’s elder son Mubarak Khan seized the power shortly after. But not before assassinating Kafur.

We have to see how much these will be retained by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Padmavati when the movie comes out in December 1.